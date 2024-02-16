News & Insights

Marcus & Millichap Slips To Loss In Q4 On Weak Revenues

February 16, 2024 — 08:33 am EST

(RTTNews) - Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (MMI), a brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment, reported Friday that its fourth-quarter net loss was $10.2 million or $0.27 per share, compared to a net income of $7.9 million, or $0.20 per share last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $4.5 million, compared to positive $14.1 million for the same period in the prior year, primarily as a result of the decrease in operating income.

Total revenue for the quarter was $166.2 million, a decrease of 36.7% from last year's $262.4 million.

