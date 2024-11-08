Marcus & Millichap reports Q3 EPS (14c), consensus (19c)

Reports Q3 revenue $168.5M, consensus $160.9M. “We are pleased to report an improvement in our third quarter results. We believe this progress reflects the start of the return of capital to the market and the successful implementation of various internal initiatives. It also suggests early signs of market stabilization and increased investor activity,” stated Hessam Nadji, Marcus & Millichap’s president and chief executive officer.

