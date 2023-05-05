Marcus & Millichap Q1 23 Earnings Conference Call At 10:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) will host a conference call at 10:30 ET on May 5, 2023, to discuss Q1 23 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.MarcusMillichap.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-877-407-9208 (US) or 1-201-493-6784 (International).

For a replay call, dial 1-844-512-2921 (US) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), Passcode 13737358.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.