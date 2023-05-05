News & Insights

Markets
MMI

Marcus & Millichap Posts Loss In Q1 - Quick Facts

May 05, 2023 — 08:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (MMI) reported a first-quarter net loss of $5.8 million, or $0.15 per share, compared to net income of $32.8 million, or $0.81 per share, prior year. The company noted that its earnings were impacted by expensing of previous investments made in growth initiatives, particularly including talent acquisition and retention. Adjusted EBITDA was negative at $7.4 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $51.9 million, prior year, primarily as a result of the decrease in operating income.

Total revenue was $154.8 million, a decrease of 51.5% compared to $319.5 million, previous year. The company noted that the record revenue of first quarter 2022 provides for a difficult comparison with the first quarter 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MMI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.