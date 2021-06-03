Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Shareholders Booked A 46% Gain In The Last Five Years

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) share price is up 46% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Some buyers are laughing, though, with an increase of 30% in the last year.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Marcus & Millichap's earnings per share are down 8.3% per year, despite strong share price performance over five years.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

The revenue growth of 1.5% per year hardly seems impressive. So why is the share price up? It's not immediately obvious to us, but a closer look at the company's progress over time might yield answers.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:MMI Earnings and Revenue Growth June 3rd 2021

A Different Perspective

Marcus & Millichap provided a TSR of 30% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 8% over half a decade It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Marcus & Millichap better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Marcus & Millichap has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

