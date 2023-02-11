Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Marcus & Millichap said on February 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.25 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 13, 2023 will receive the payment on April 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $35.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.39%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.27%, the lowest has been 0.89%, and the highest has been 1.54%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=43).

The current dividend yield is 0.75 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.75% Downside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marcus & Millichap is $24.48. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 31.75% from its latest reported closing price of $35.87.

The projected annual revenue for Marcus & Millichap is $1,584MM, an increase of 3.23%. The projected annual EPS is $3.92, a decrease of 0.90%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 481 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marcus & Millichap. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMI is 0.14%, an increase of 5.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.13% to 30,863K shares. The put/call ratio of MMI is 2.55, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Royce & Associates holds 2,057K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,584K shares, representing an increase of 22.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMI by 26.38% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,832K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,711K shares, representing an increase of 6.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMI by 3.72% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,147K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,183K shares, representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMI by 5.07% over the last quarter.

Reinhart Partners holds 1,114K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,127K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMI by 8.54% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 949K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 857K shares, representing an increase of 9.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMI by 11.60% over the last quarter.

Marcus & Millichap Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus &Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.