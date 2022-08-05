Marcus & Millichap Inc. Q2 Profit Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $42.17 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $31.53 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 39.0% to $395.96 million from $284.95 million last year.

Marcus & Millichap Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $42.17 Mln. vs. $31.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.04 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q2): $395.96 Mln vs. $284.95 Mln last year.

