Marcus & Millichap Inc. Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $15.01 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $13.07 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.5% to $183.98 million from $190.72 million last year.

Marcus & Millichap Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $15.01 Mln. vs. $13.07 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.37 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $183.98 Mln vs. $190.72 Mln last year.

