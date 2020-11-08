Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) just released its latest third-quarter results and things are looking bullish. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 19% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$159m, while EPS were US$0.15 beating analyst models by 150%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:MMI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

After the latest results, the two analysts covering Marcus & Millichap are now predicting revenues of US$729.6m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a credible 3.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 29% to US$1.31. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$720.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.30 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The consensus price target rose 22% to US$28.00despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of Marcus & Millichap's earnings by assigning a price premium.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 3.5%, in line with its 3.1% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 16% per year. So although Marcus & Millichap is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's forecast to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Marcus & Millichap that we have uncovered.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.