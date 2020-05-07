Marcus & Millichap Inc. Earnings Retreat In Q1

(RTTNews) - Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) announced a profit for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $13.07 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $15.64 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.7% to $190.72 million from $160.71 million last year.

Marcus & Millichap Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $13.07 Mln. vs. $15.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.33 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q1): $190.72 Mln vs. $160.71 Mln last year.

