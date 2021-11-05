Marcus & Millichap Inc. Earnings Climb In Q3, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $33.92 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $6.04 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 109.6% to $332.38 million from $158.58 million last year.

Marcus & Millichap Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $33.92 Mln. vs. $6.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.84 vs. $0.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q3): $332.38 Mln vs. $158.58 Mln last year.

