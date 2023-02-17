Marcus & Millichap Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Q4, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $7.91 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $62.00 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 47.0% to $262.45 million from $495.13 million last year.

Marcus & Millichap Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $7.91 Mln. vs. $62.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.20 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.19 -Revenue (Q4): $262.45 Mln vs. $495.13 Mln last year.

