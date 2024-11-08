Marcus & Millichap Inc. Q3 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) revealed Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$5.39 million, or -$0.14 per share. This compares with -$9.24 million, or -$0.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $168.51 million from $162.03 million last year.

Marcus & Millichap Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$5.39 Mln. vs. -$9.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.14 vs. -$0.24 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $168.51 Mln vs. $162.03 Mln last year.

