Marcus & Millichap Inc. Q2 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) announced Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$5.54 million, or -$0.14 per share. This compares with -$8.73 million, or -$0.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.8% to $158.37 million from $162.87 million last year.

Marcus & Millichap Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$5.54 Mln. vs. -$8.73 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.14 vs. -$0.23 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $158.37 Mln vs. $162.87 Mln last year.

