Marcus & Millichap hires Ian Grusd to expand commercial property auction service

November 19, 2024 — 08:45 pm EST

Marcus & Millichap “announced the hiring of Ian Grusd. In his new role, Grusd will focus on expanding Marcus & Millichap’s national Auction Services team with Northeast-based clients selling properties throughout the country. Previously, Grusd was at Ten-X where he represented real estate investment trusts, private equity funds, institutions, syndicators, and family offices in accelerated marketing and property dispositions through auction. He has over 25 years of brokerage, advisory service, asset management, ownership, and receivership experience and has sourced and sold commercial real estate across all product types valued at more than $2 billion.”

