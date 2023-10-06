Marcus & Millichap (FRA:M6M) Price Target Increased by 7.58% to 20.01

The average one-year price target for Marcus & Millichap (FRA:M6M) has been revised to 20.01 / share. This is an increase of 7.58% from the prior estimate of 18.60 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.82 to a high of 20.60 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 28.02% from the latest reported closing price of 27.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 430 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marcus & Millichap. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to M6M is 0.13%, a decrease of 7.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.57% to 28,951K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 2,102K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,006K shares, representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in M6M by 0.25% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,709K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,860K shares, representing a decrease of 8.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in M6M by 12.70% over the last quarter.

Reinhart Partners holds 1,270K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,228K shares, representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in M6M by 5.01% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 1,112K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,074K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,123K shares, representing a decrease of 4.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M6M by 9.02% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

