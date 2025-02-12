MARCUS & MILLICHAP Earnings Preview: Recent $MMI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MARCUS & MILLICHAP ($MMI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $201,798,000 and earnings of -$0.02 per share.

MARCUS & MILLICHAP Insider Trading Activity

MARCUS & MILLICHAP insiders have traded $MMI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HESSAM NADJI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,900 shares for an estimated $558,560 .

. NORMA J. LAWRENCE sold 1,123 shares for an estimated $44,920

MARCUS & MILLICHAP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of MARCUS & MILLICHAP stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

