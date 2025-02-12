MARCUS & MILLICHAP Earnings Preview: Recent $MMI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MARCUS & MILLICHAP ($MMI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $201,798,000 and earnings of -$0.02 per share.
MARCUS & MILLICHAP Insider Trading Activity
MARCUS & MILLICHAP insiders have traded $MMI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HESSAM NADJI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,900 shares for an estimated $558,560.
- NORMA J. LAWRENCE sold 1,123 shares for an estimated $44,920
MARCUS & MILLICHAP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of MARCUS & MILLICHAP stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC added 146,879 shares (+182.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,820,814
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. added 106,564 shares (+144.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,223,131
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 104,773 shares (-4.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,008,614
- NORGES BANK removed 94,364 shares (-57.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,610,366
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 79,431 shares (-85.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,147,850
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 74,364 shares (-56.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,947,045
- REINHART PARTNERS, LLC. added 73,792 shares (+4.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,823,281
