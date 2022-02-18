Markets
MMI

Marcus & Millichap Board Declares Semi-annual And Special Dividend - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) Board of Directors declared an initial semi-annual regular dividend of $0.25 per share, or approximately $10.4 million, payable on April 4, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 8, 2022.

In addition, the Board of Directors declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share, or approximately $41.7 million, payable on April 4, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 8, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MMI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular