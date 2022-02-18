Marcus & Millichap Board Declares Semi-annual And Special Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) Board of Directors declared an initial semi-annual regular dividend of $0.25 per share, or approximately $10.4 million, payable on April 4, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 8, 2022.

In addition, the Board of Directors declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share, or approximately $41.7 million, payable on April 4, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 8, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.