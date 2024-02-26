Marcus (MCS) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marcus (MCS) will report quarterly loss of $0.17 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 88.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $160.75 million, exhibiting a decline of 1.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 6.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Marcus metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Rooms' stands at $22.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Food and beverage' will likely reach $19.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Theatre concessions' will reach $40.56 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Theatre admissions' will reach $47.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Marcus here>>>



Marcus shares have witnessed a change of +7.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), MCS is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

