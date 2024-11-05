Marcus management to meet virtually with Barrington

Virtual Meeting to be held on November 12 hosted by Barrington.
- Marcus price target raised to $24 from $20 at Barrington
- Marcus Corp. Achieves Record Third Quarter Results
- Marcus reports Q3 ex-items EPS 78c, consensus 46c
- MCS Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Marcus files $150M mixed securities shelf
