Marcus Hotels & Resorts Denies Reports Regarding Sale Of Skirvin Hilton Hotel

(RTTNews) - Marcus Hotels & Resorts, a division of loading and entertainment company- The Marcus Corporation (MCS), has clarified on Friday that the sale of the Skirvin Hilton is still pending and not yet concluded.

The Skirvin Hilton Hotel is located in downtown Oklahoma City.

The clarification has come amidst public reports narrating the terms and completion of the sale of the hotel.

"Investors, employees and the public are cautioned to not rely upon the content of these public reports, including information pertaining to the suggested terms and timing of the proposed sale," the company said in a statement.

