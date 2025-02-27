MARCUS Earnings Results: $MCS Reports Quarterly Earnings

MARCUS ($MCS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, beating estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $188,310,000, beating estimates of $184,830,000 by $3,480,000.

MARCUS Insider Trading Activity

MARCUS insiders have traded $MCS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DIANE M GERSHOWITZ sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $556,960

THOMAS F KISSINGER (Sr Exec VP, Gen Counsel & Secy) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $178,480

MARCUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of MARCUS stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

