Marcus Corp. Reports Adj. Loss In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Marcus Corp. (MCS) reported a fourth quarter adjusted net loss per share of $1.22, compared to profit of $0.33, prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $1.17, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter total revenues were $36.70 million compared to $206.86 million, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $62.79 million, for the quarter.

The company said its liquidity remains strong, with approximately $227 million in cash and revolving credit availability at year end.

