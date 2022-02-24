Markets
Marcus Corp. Names Chad Paris New CFO As Douglas Neis To Retire

(RTTNews) - The Marcus Corporation (MCS), a lodging and entertainment company, on Thursday said it has promoted its Corporate Controller and Treasurer Chad Paris to Chief Financial Officer or CFO, with effect from May 15.

Marcus' current CFO Douglas Neis will retire from the service on the same day, after 36 years of service in the company. However, he will serve as an advisor to the company.

Prior to joining Marcus, Paris served as Senior Vice President and CFO at Jason Group, Inc., formerly Jason Industries, Inc., a Milwaukee-based manufacturing company.

