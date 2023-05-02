Marcus by Goldman Sachs Personal Loans Review

We’re living through our fair share of economic turbulence right now, including rising credit card debt, new twists and turns for the banking industry and uncertainty about when things will improve. It may have you thinking about how to get more cash to have on hand, whether you want to keep it at the ready or invest it in a business venture that could potentially help you build greater economic independence.

The best personal loans can provide financial flexibility. Read on to learn the important nuances of this loan that may help you decide if it’s best for you.

A flexible personal loan without fees and penalties

A personal loan can be a viable solution for access to short-term cash. However, like any loan, it comes with potential drawbacks. A personal loan is going to take you into debt until you’re able to pay it off. If you plan to use the cash to survive a period of economic or employment uncertainty, you’ll want to feel confident about your ability to make monthly payments on your loan. If you plan to use the loan to fund a business venture, be as sure as possible about your company’s ability to become profitable.

The terms on a personal loan through Marcus by Goldman Sachs contain few fees or penalties. Here’s a look at some of the pros and cons of a personal loan from Marcus by Goldman Sachs.

Marcus Personal Loans Pros and Cons

Pros

Perks for on-time payments

Flexible monthly payments and loan terms

No origination fees, prepayment penalties or other fees

Cons

Requires a high credit score to qualify

Can't be used for student loan refinancing

Doesn't allow cosigners

Pros explained

Perks for on-time payments

With a personal loan from Marcus by Goldman Sachs, you’ll gain flexibility for on-time payments, including an on-time payment reward.

Once you’ve made at least 12 consecutive monthly payments on time and in full, you’ll have the option to defer one — but you’ll need to request the deferral at least 16 days before the payment is due. Marcus by Goldman Sachs will waive any interest that accrues within your deferral period and add one month onto the end of your loan. Interest charges will apply for that added month.

Flexible monthly payments and loan terms

With a Marcus by Goldman Sachs personal loan, you’re eligible for a 0.25% lower APR if you choose to enroll in AutoPay. Once you’re enrolled, more of your monthly payment will go toward the principal amount on your loan, and less interest will accumulate. Check your loan agreement for terms and details.

You can also change the monthly date your payment is due. You’ll receive communication from Marcus once a new due date has been approved. You can change the monthly due date up to three times during your loan, as long as your account is in good standing with Marcus by Goldman Sachs.

No origination fees, prepayment penalties or other fees

There are no fees — not to sign up, not if you want to prepay and not even if you’re late on a payment. You pay your principal and interest, and that’s it. If you’re late with a payment on your personal loan with Marcus by Goldman Sachs, you won’t face a fee. However, you’ll face more interest charges.

If you don’t pay in full and on time, it may be considered a default on your loan agreement. Payments that arrive late, are not in full, or do not arrive at all — in other words, defaults on your loan — can be reflected on your credit report.

Cons explained

Requires a high credit score to qualify

A personal loan from Marcus by Goldman Sachs is not open to everyone and is by invitation only. If you have an invitation code, visit the Marcus by Goldman Sachs offers page, enter the code and select “Find your loan.”

If you haven’t received a code, you may not qualify.

Once you submit an application in which you’ve provided Marcus by Goldman Sachs with personal details around employment, contact information and taxpayer identification, it will enter an evaluation process that could affect your credit score.

Can’t be used for student loan refinancing

School loans can be costly, so using a personal loan to help can be tempting. However, you can’t use a personal loan to restructure a student loan’s interest and payment plan.

Doesn’t allow cosigners

If your credit is less than stellar, many lenders allow you to borrow with a co-signer or co-borrower with a better credit score. The idea is to piggyback on their credit and get a lower rate, though it also means that your co-signer is left responsible for the loan if you stop paying.

If your credit score is currently suffering, you may want to look into the best personal loans for bad credit.

Marcus by Goldman Sachs loan offerings

In addition to personal loans, the company also offers installment loans via MarcusPay. A MarcusPay loan is smaller, usually between $750 and $10,000, with funds directed at a merchant who participates in the program.

There are many possible reasons that you might qualify for a personal loan or an installment loan with Marcus by Goldman Sachs, such as:

Debt consolidation

You can take advantage of the company’s Direct Payment program. You’ll tell Marcus which of your accounts you’d like to apply the payment to and for what amount(s). From there, Marcus will get the money distributed to your specifications.

Home improvement

Remodeling your home can add to your quality of life and your home’s value. However, cost overruns are common with home renovations. A personal loan from Marcus by Goldman Sachs can be a great way to ensure that you’ll be able to afford the upgrades even if surprises strike.

Wedding

A wedding ceremony adds up quickly, from the gown to the guests and venue. You don’t need to forgo the memories you want, though. Plan and pay for the celebration you want and finance this potentially big, potentially one-time expense over a longer period.

Moving or relocation

Moving is one of the hardest things a person can do in life and can be one of the most expensive. With a personal loan, you can get the boxes packed up and put on a truck while worrying about the associated costs later, once you’ve had time to settle in your new location.

Once you’re approved for a personal loan or installment loan with Marcus by Goldman Sachs, and that loan is funded, you can send the money to one or more merchants or keep the cash in your bank account.

Marcus personal loans pricing

Typically, personal loans from Marcus range from $3,500 to $40,000. This money can be utilized for a variety of purposes, depending on your needs.

Marcus personal loans financial stability

Marcus by Goldman Sachs is an established lender with more than 150 years of experience in banking and lending. The company was ranked the leader in customer satisfaction with personal loans by J.D. Power in 2022.

Marcus personal loans accessibility

Availability

Marcus by Goldman Sachs is currently closed to online applications for personal loans unless you’ve received an invitation containing a code. If you’ve received an invitation, access to a personal loan still depends on how the application process unfolds. If time is of the essence, you may want to look into the best emergency loans.

Personal loans by Marcus by Goldman Sachs are compliant with the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA). This means that military servicemembers, and in some cases their spouses or domestic partners, may be eligible for more favorable terms — such as an annual percentage rate, or APR, as low as 4% from the time that SCRA eligibility starts.

Contact information

For more information about Marcus personal loans and/or MarcusPay, you can contact the company at 1-844-MARCUS2 (1-844-627-2872). Customer service hours are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern time during the week and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

User experience

As a perk, the company offers clients free access to a program called Marcus Insights. It’s a collection of tools and trackers that aims to clarify where your money goes and what you can do better to understand your cash flow. You can view spending by category or merchant, among other capabilities.

Customer satisfaction

A 2022 study by industry authority J.D. Power gave Marcus by Goldman Sachs the highest customer satisfaction rating among personal loan lenders. This annual survey takes five factors into account when assigning ratings:

Customer service regarding a loan

Reported experiences in navigating the loan

The process of securing a loan

Information provided about the loan

The loan’s ability to meet a borrower’s needs

Marcus Loans FAQ

Does a Marcus loan require proof of income?

Potentially, yes. Marcus may ask for recent pay stubs or an offer letter, pay stubs from a spouse or domestic partner, military leave income, alimony receipts, documented consistency of child support payments, retirement statements, documentation of public benefits income, and bank statements.

How long does it take Marcus loan to deposit money?

Upon approval for a personal loan from Marcus by Goldman Sachs, you'll need to electronically sign your documents and connect your Marcus account to your U.S. bank account. After that, Marcus will verify your bank account, and once that's done, funds should appear within one to four business days. In some cases, one or more steps in the process may take longer, depending on potential variables with your loan and bank.

Is there a minimum credit score requirement for Marcus personal loans?

Each loan is evaluated individually across several factors. If you're not approved for a personal loan with Marcus, you'll be informed on-screen, in real time or via mail within seven to 10 business days.

If you submitted your application online, sign in to check its status. Marcus will email you for any needed information beyond what you provided and will notify you via email when your application status changes.

If you are turned down for a personal loan, you'll need to wait at least three months before reapplying.

How we evaluated Marcus by Goldman Sachs

We evaluated Marcus by Goldman Sachs using the following criteria:

Financial stability : We used publicly available data to assess Marcus by Goldman Sachs’ overall financial health.

: We used publicly available data to assess Marcus by Goldman Sachs’ overall financial health. Customer satisfaction rates : We used trusted third-party platforms like the BBB, J.D. Power and Trustpilot to evaluate Marcus by Goldman Sachs’ overall customer satisfaction level.

: We used trusted third-party platforms like the BBB, J.D. Power and Trustpilot to evaluate Marcus by Goldman Sachs’ overall customer satisfaction level. Maximum loan amount : We looked at the maximum loan amount the average borrower could expect from Marcus by Goldman Sachs.

: We looked at the maximum loan amount the average borrower could expect from Marcus by Goldman Sachs. Repayment schedules : We assessed Marcus by Goldman Sachs based on its repayment schedule structure.

: We assessed Marcus by Goldman Sachs based on its repayment schedule structure. Loan offerings : We looked at the variety of small business loans on offer at Marcus by Goldman Sachs.

: We looked at the variety of small business loans on offer at Marcus by Goldman Sachs. Interest rates and fees : We evaluated Marcus by Goldman Sachs based on its total cost, including its interest rates and fees.

: We evaluated Marcus by Goldman Sachs based on its total cost, including its interest rates and fees. Availability : We assessed Marcus by Goldman Sachs according to how available it was to borrowers nationwide.

: We assessed Marcus by Goldman Sachs according to how available it was to borrowers nationwide. Accessibility: We evaluated Marcus by Goldman Sachs based on how accessible its loan products are for small businesses.

Summary of Money’s Marcus by Goldman Sachs Personal Loans Review

If you’re looking for a quick financial boost with as little downside as possible and you qualify for the required invitation, a personal loan from Marcus by Goldman Sachs may be worth exploring. As with any loan, however, you’ll need to be mindful of the fine print. If you’re confident that you can keep up with the loan’s repayment terms and have a strategic plan for using the funds, then a personal loan from Marcus by Goldman Sachs may be an ideal fit for your needs.

