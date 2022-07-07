Marcus Bullock: Helping Incarcerated Folks Stay Connected to Their Families

Ladderworks is a publishing platform of diverse picture books and online curriculum with the mission to empower over a million kids to become social entrepreneurs. Our current series features interviews by our interplanetary journalist Spiffy with inspiring Social Entrepreneurs and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Builders, who are advancing the UN SDGs.

Hi! It’s me, Spiffy, the interplanetary journalist reporting from Planet Earth with the latest scoop on entrepreneurs making a difference for all of us around the world! Today’s rockstar is Marcus Bullock, the founder and CEO of Flikshop.

Spiffy: Hey there, Markus, thanks for being here today. What challenge are you addressing through Flikshop?

Marcus: Thanks for inviting me, Spiffy. At Flikshop, we are helping to reduce recidivism in the US. We do this by helping to keep families connected to their incarcerated loved ones, helping employers connect to new talent being released from incarceration, and helping the government deliver reentry services to returning citizens. We do this with our Flikshop app, which allows a user the ability to take a photo, add some text, and press "Send". Flikshop prints that photo and message on a real postcard and ships it in the mail directly to any incarcerated individual in the US.

Spiffy: What motivated you to do it?

Marcus: I went to prison when I was a 15-year-old sophomore in high school. My mother helped to keep me alive by sending me letters and photos while I was there. She helped deliver inspiration and hope while I was in the darkest place of my life. I wanted to ensure that millions of people around the globe could also share in that blessing by creating something that allowed other families to easily stay connected while incarcerated.

Spiffy: Can you elaborate on how Flikshop is working towards a more equitable world?

Marcus: We want to eliminate the stigma that typically is attached to a returning citizen, simply because of the bad decision they made at some point in their life. If we can humanize people that are returning to our communities, then we can create a legion of entrepreneurs, dads, moms, lawyers, sisters, architects, and software engineers.

Spiffy: Tell me about a recent company milestone or initiative and the impact it makes on your community.

Marcus: We launched an enterprise platform that allows large corporations the ability to advance their social impact and community engagement work. Our corporate sponsors are able to Adopt-a-State and allow our families to send letters and photos to their incarcerated loved ones for free. Some of our corporate partners are Boeing, Delta Air Lines, and Bank of America.

Spiffy: I ask every entrepreneur I interview to share at least one experience of failure and how they dealt with it. What can you tell me?

Marcus: I've faced a ton of failures along my journey, Spiffy, but after growing up in prison I've learned that every failure that I experience is an opportunity to prove that people that have been incarcerated are naturally resilient, optimistic, and hard working. Our fundraising journey was an immediate failure, our software was buggy for the first few years, and we've even run out of cash several times along the journey. The reality is that we don't have the luxury to stop working after a failure, and that's a lesson a prison sentence taught me.

Spiffy: What is something you've unexpectedly learned from someone recently?

Marcus: One of the things I learn from my six-year-old daughter is the value of forgiveness; it makes life fun again.

Spiffy: Is there anything else you would love to tell our audience?

Marcus: One of the things I'm most proud of is our Flikshop Angels program, which allows for our community the ability to purchase Flikshop Credits that we give to our families so that they can send as many funny face selfies as they want to their loved ones.

Spiffy: I love that. Thanks for speaking with me today, Markus—it’s been an honor!

Marcus Bullock is an entrepreneur, justice reform advocate, and innovator that leverages empathy and tech to create success pathways for marginalized communities. Following his 2004 release from prison, he launched a construction business that grew to employ other returning citizens. Bullock is currently founder and CEO of Flikshop, Inc., a software company that builds tools to help incarcerated people stay connected to their families and build community.(First published on the Ladderworks website on July 7, 2022.)

