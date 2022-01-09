Marcus: High Upside for this Theater and Lodging Business

If there’s ever a company that might have been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, Marcus Corporation (MCS) could be on the top of the list. When your two key operating segments are movie theaters and hotels, a global pandemic is not really good for business.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Marcus is the fourth largest theater operator in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,064 screens at 85 locations in 17 states using the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, or BistroPlex brands. The company’s lodging division, Marcus Hotels & Resorts, owns and/or manages 19 hotels, resorts and other properties in 10 states, with a concentration in the Midwest.

During pre-pandemic times, the movie theater segment represented about 2/3rds of company revenues and almost 80% of total EBITDA.

Pandemic Results

2020 was, of course, a bad year for MCS, with revenues declining 71% to $237 million and an adjusted operating loss of $153 million. Free cash flow was negative $68.5 million.

2021 started the recovery path, with revenues expected to be approximately $438 million, according to analysts estimates. For 2022, revenues are expected to approximately $700 million, which is almost back to 2018 levels, but still well short of peak revenues of $820 million in 2019.

Thanks to prior investments in theater operations well before the pandemic, particularly recliner seating, the movie segment can operate at lower capital expenditure levels in the near term. Technology investments in the concession business, including mobile ordering, has boosted high margin popcorn revenues during the recovery.

These investments were partially realized in Q3 2021, as the company reported adjusted EBITDA of almost $25 million.

Hotel Recovery

The company's leading properties have been recovering strongly and were profitable on a segment level in the 3rd quarter of 2021. Some of their hotels in the Midwest face seasonal pressures due to slower winter months.

A full recovery will likely not happen until business travel resumes to pre-pandemic levels, particularly the large group, or conference and convention, business. 2022 should be a relatively strong recovery year for lodging, however it will likely be 2023 before we see a return to pre-pandemic levels.

Balance Sheet

The company’s financial position remains strong, with $197 million in cash and revolving credit availability at the end of the Q3 2021. During July 2021, MCS amended its revolving credit agreement and made an early payment on its term loan facility, reducing the balance of the facility to $50 million and extending the term loan facility’s maturity date to September 2022.

During 2020, the company also raised $100 million in 5% convertible debt. There is a capped call feature on these notes that effectively reduce dilution until the stock is above $18.00 per share.

Valuation

MCS will generate a loss in 2021, and expectations for EPS in 2022 are approximately $0.50. True earnings potential may eventually be possible in the $2.00 EPS range after a full post-pandemic recovery. Diluted EPS in 2018 was $1.86.

With a market cap of $551 million, MCS is trading at Price/Sales ratio of below 1.0x, based on 2022 estimated revenues.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, MCS has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on two Buy ratings and one Hold rating assigned in the past three months. At $26.00, the average MCS price target implies 48.2% upside potential.

Conclusion

I am bullish on MCS stock, as I believe the recovery of movie theaters will continue to gain traction and business travel will resume to near pre-pandemic levels by 2023.

The company maintains strong liquidity and reasonable debt levels, and should be able successfully manage any short-term hiccups in the economic environment or additional pandemic-related issues.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Tom Kerr did not own shares of any stocks mentioned above.

