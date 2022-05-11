Marcos clan’s return to Manila is awkwardly timed

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The controversial Marcos clan returns to the peak of power in the Philippines at a tricky time. President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr, son of the late exiled autocrat accused of looting his country, inherits a $360 billion economy that grew 7.7% in the last quarter of 2021 from a year earlier. “Bongbong,” as he is known, has kept his agenda deliberately vague, but he will have trouble coasting on the infrastructure investment strategy that made his predecessor – and his father - so popular.

Outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte was controversial for many reasons: his foul mouth, his pro-China pivot, and his bloody drug war. But by the numbers, his administration delivered growth and a relatively quick recovery from the pandemic. Domestic consumption and investment rose as harsh lockdown measures relaxed. The Asian Development Bank now forecasts national output to grow 6% in 2022 and 6.3% in 2023.

Part of that will certainly be thanks to resuming upgrades to the country’s rickety transportation and telecommunications networks that in turn should increase economic efficiency and create jobs. Public debt, at roughly 60% of GDP, is manageable. However, where Duterte was able to borrow cheaply given negligible global inflation and low interest rates, Bongbong is walking into an era of global volatility and geopolitical uncertainty.

The archipelago has run a trade deficit since 2015 and now commodity prices are widening it further, increasing input costs of infrastructure projects. As the U.S. Federal Reserve Board hikes interest rates, borrowing from overseas institutions could get more expensive too. Domestic prices are already rising faster than the central bank is comfortable with. China, a key potential source of cheap loans, is in disarray and has been slow to deliver on existing investment pledges.

Marcos senior borrowed heavily to build infrastructure, which fueled growth but also corruption, then engendered a debt crisis and deep recession. His son has better options. Relaxing border controls is already underway; before Covid-19 hit, tourism comprised nearly a quarter of activity. But there are stubborn problems – the social safety net, weak rule of law, healthcare - that the developing country has struggled to solve, putting off foreign investors and driving millions of its citizens to work abroad. If Bongbong turns out to be a reformer, he may refurbish his family’s stained reputation.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Ferdinand Marcos Jr clinched victory in the Philippines' presidential election on May 9, returning the family to power 36 years after his father was overthrown in an uprising and forced into exile.

- Marcos Jr had 29.9 million votes, double that of Leni Robredo, the vice president, with 93.8% of the eligible ballots counted, according to the unofficial Commission on Elections (COMELEC) tally. Turnout was about 80%.

- The official result should come by the end of the month.

