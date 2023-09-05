Marcopolo (POMO4) Price Target Increased by 9.45% to 6.05

The average one-year price target for Marcopolo (POMO4) has been revised to 6.05 / share. This is an increase of 9.45% from the prior estimate of 5.53 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.84 to a high of 9.45 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.47% from the latest reported closing price of 6.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marcopolo. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 12.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POMO4 is 0.14%, an increase of 60.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 94,522K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 45,067K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,930K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,732K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 7,114K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,953K shares, representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POMO4 by 53.36% over the last quarter.

PRLAX - T. Rowe Price Latin America Fund holds 7,045K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,247K shares, representing a decrease of 17.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POMO4 by 11.96% over the last quarter.

