Marcopolo (POMO4) Price Target Increased by 9.33% to 7.17

The average one-year price target for Marcopolo (POMO4) has been revised to 7.17 / share. This is an increase of 9.33% from the prior estimate of 6.56 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.27% from the latest reported closing price of 6.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marcopolo. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 10.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POMO4 is 0.16%, an increase of 9.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.46% to 99,687K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 42,523K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,067K shares, representing a decrease of 5.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POMO4 by 47.54% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 8,049K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,114K shares, representing an increase of 11.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POMO4 by 45.70% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,930K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,732K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRLAX - T. Rowe Price Latin America Fund holds 4,675K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,045K shares, representing a decrease of 50.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POMO4 by 14.09% over the last quarter.

