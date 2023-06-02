Marcopolo (POMO4) Price Target Increased by 8.79% to 5.05

The average one-year price target for Marcopolo (POMO4) has been revised to 5.05 / share. This is an increase of 8.79% from the prior estimate of 4.64 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.84 to a high of 6.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.74% from the latest reported closing price of 4.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marcopolo. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POMO4 is 0.09%, an increase of 7.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.33% to 95,224K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 45,067K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRLAX - T. Rowe Price Latin America Fund holds 8,247K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,913K shares, representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POMO4 by 17.30% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,930K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,732K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,755K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POMO4 by 9.35% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 6,953K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,221K shares, representing an increase of 10.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POMO4 by 37.36% over the last quarter.

