Marcopolo (BOVESPA:POMO3) Price Target Decreased by 13.07% to 8.67

The average one-year price target for Marcopolo (BOVESPA:POMO3) has been revised to R$8.67 / share. This is a decrease of 13.07% from the prior estimate of R$9.97 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R$7.67 to a high of R$9.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.05% from the latest reported closing price of R$6.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marcopolo. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 30.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POMO3 is 0.01%, an increase of 51.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.39% to 2,219K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 915K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 622K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 107K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares , representing an increase of 8.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POMO3 by 19.26% over the last quarter.

TLTE - FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 78K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares , representing an increase of 15.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POMO3 by 32.85% over the last quarter.

CRNSX - CATHOLIC RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL SMALL-CAP FUND Institutional Shares holds 74K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares , representing a decrease of 8.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POMO3 by 8.15% over the last quarter.

