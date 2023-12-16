Marcopolo (B3:POMO3) Price Target Increased by 10.18% to 5.62

The average one-year price target for Marcopolo (B3:POMO3) has been revised to 5.62 / share. This is an increase of 10.18% from the prior estimate of 5.10 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.96 to a high of 7.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.27% from the latest reported closing price of 5.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marcopolo. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POMO3 is 0.00%, an increase of 61.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.49% to 1,655K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 771K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 518K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 82K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 68K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 64K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

