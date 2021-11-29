Marcolin, Skechers Renew Licensing Deal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Marcolin and Skechers USA Inc. have renewed their licensing agreement for the design, production and worldwide distribution of Skechers sunglasses, eyeglasses and kids' eyewear. The companies have extended their partnership until 31 December 2024. Marcolin, a worldwide company in the eyewear industry, distributes its products in more than 125 countries.

Skechers, based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel. Skechers Eyewear is available at authorized ecommerce retailers as well as select opticians.

