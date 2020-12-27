Marco Taglietti Is The CEO, President & Director of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) And They Just Picked Up 57% More Shares

Potential SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) shareholders may wish to note that the CEO, President & Director, Marco Taglietti, recently bought US$250k worth of stock, paying US$6.25 for each share. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 57%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

SCYNEXIS Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Marco Taglietti is the biggest insider purchase of SCYNEXIS shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$7.14. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months SCYNEXIS insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:SCYX Insider Trading Volume December 28th 2020

Insider Ownership of SCYNEXIS

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From looking at our data, insiders own US$1.2m worth of SCYNEXIS stock, about 0.9% of the company. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About SCYNEXIS Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that SCYNEXIS insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for SCYNEXIS (3 make us uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

