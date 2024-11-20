Marco Polo Marine Revamps Board for Strategic Growth

Marco Polo Marine Ltd. (SG:5LY) has released an update.

Marco Polo Marine Ltd has announced a re-composition of its Board of Directors and various committees, marking a significant shift in its governance structure. The changes include the addition of Mr. Koh Chun Yuan as an Independent Director, effective June 21, 2024. These updates aim to enhance the company’s strategic direction and oversight capabilities.

