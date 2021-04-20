Marchex Stock Is Showing Strong Insider Interest

Call analytics company Marchex Inc (MCHX) has seen 2 separate stock purchases by a key stakeholder in the past month.

Keeping tabs on insider activity can be a good strategy for investors as insiders like senior management and board members have greater insights into the inner workings of the company.

These entities are obligated to make their trades public which can often provide significant clues regarding the company's true position.

Edenbrook Capital LLC, which owns more than 10% of Marchex, purchased additional shares of the company on March 31 and April 9. It bought a total of 117,551 Marchex shares for about $329,000. (See Marchex stock analysis on TipRanks)

Edenbrook now owns close to 12.13 million shares of Marchex.

On April 7, Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.75 price target implying approximately 69% upside potential.

Marchex recently promoted Leila Kirske to CFO. Commenting on the promotion, Aftahi said, “The move allows current CFO Michael Arends to prioritize his role as Co-CEO.”

The appointment allows Arends to focus on “helping MCHX as a pure-play analytics business, including further adoption of Artificial Intelligence.”

Aftahi added, “MCHX remains a solid turnaround story at ~2x sales and a path towards a return to growth exiting 4Q21.”

The other analyst covering the stock, Northland Securities’ Michael Latimore, also has a Buy rating on the stock with a $4 price target.

The two ratings add up to a Moderate Buy consensus rating with an average analyst price target of $4.38 implying 55.3% upside potential. Shares have gained about 101.4% over the past year.

