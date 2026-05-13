Marchex Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) said it is seeing improving momentum from new artificial intelligence-driven products and operating efficiencies as management outlined first-quarter 2026 results, updated adjusted EBITDA guidance and details on its proposed acquisition of Archenia, Inc.

On the company’searnings call Chairman Russell Horowitz said Marchex believes it is “crossing a positive inflection point both strategically and operationally,” citing improved execution, greater penetration of its customer base and the development of more comprehensive AI-powered offerings.

Horowitz said the company is moving beyond its traditional focus on strategic analytics toward bundled solutions designed to address the customer acquisition and optimization process. He said Marchex sees opportunities to combine strategic insights, automated actions and measurable outcomes, particularly as customers look for ways to use AI to improve growth and efficiency.

Revenue slips sequentially, but company cites sales and upsell activity

Marchex reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of $10.6 million, compared with $10.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. The company said new sales and upsells to existing customers benefited results, but those gains were offset by the impact of previously completed migration activity from legacy platforms to the Marchex Engage platform, which affected revenue run rates entering 2026.

The company also said it benefited from operating efficiencies tied to organizational realignment and the completion of certain technology platform initiatives during 2025. Management said those actions reduced the company’s recurring cost structure and could support improved gross profit margins and operating leverage as new products gain traction.

Cash declined to $9 million at the end of the first quarter from $9.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter. The company said the decrease was primarily due to annual payroll and severance payments associated with organizational realignment and efficiency initiatives.

Guidance raised for second-quarter adjusted EBITDA

For the second quarter of 2026, Marchex said it expects revenue to increase sequentially from the first quarter. The company also raised its adjusted EBITDA outlook to a range of $1.6 million to $1.8 million, up from prior guidance of more than $1 million.

Marchex also gave initial third-quarter guidance, saying it expects revenue to increase sequentially and potentially accelerate over second-quarter levels. On a standalone basis, the company said adjusted EBITDA could potentially be in the $2 million range or higher.

If the Archenia transaction is approved and closes by the third quarter, Marchex said the combined company could potentially produce adjusted EBITDA in the $2.5 million range or higher for the third quarter, equivalent to an annualized run rate of $10 million or more.

For 2026, management said it expects quarterly revenue increases and believes revenue growth could reach a run-rate basis in the 10% range from 2025 year-end levels. The company also said rising revenue and lower expenses could potentially drive adjusted EBITDA margins of 10% or more during the year.

Archenia deal expected to close in July, subject to approval

Chief Operating Officer Francis Feeney provided an update on Marchex’s proposed acquisition of Archenia. Marchex entered into a stock purchase agreement on May 8, 2026, to acquire 100% of Archenia’s stock. Because certain sellers are related parties, a special committee of independent Marchex directors approved the agreement.

Feeney said the special committee retained Craig-Hallum Capital Group, LLC as financial adviser, which provided a fairness opinion on the purchase price. DLA Piper LLP (US) served as independent legal counsel to the special committee. The transaction is expected to close in July 2026, subject to approval by a majority of disinterested Marchex stockholders and other closing conditions.

Feeney described Archenia as a performance-based customer qualification and acquisition company that uses AI signals, natural language analytics and automated decisioning to identify consumer intent and advertiser value in real time. He said Archenia enables customers to pay for AI-verified outcomes such as appointments, sales and high-intent conversations.

Marchex said a combined company could create a vertically focused AI-driven customer acquisition and outcome optimization platform that integrates insights, automated actions and verifiable outcomes. Feeney said the potential combined company’s revenue run rate would be approximately $15 million quarterly, or about $60 million annualized, and could grow in the 15% to 20% range during 2026.

Bundled AI products show early customer adoption

President Troy Hartless said Marchex and Archenia have already been collaborating to jointly develop and sell initial products using capabilities from both companies. Examples include AI-verified outcomes, which are intended to drive increased revenue on a pay-per-event basis, and conversational AI agents, which aim to improve customer bookings and appointment rates.

Hartless said Marchex’s top 100 customers represent about 90% of the company’s revenue, and that the initial focus has been presenting combined products to that group. He said Marchex has presented the products to nearly one-third of those customers, and approximately half of those contacted have purchased one or more products on a recurring or paid pilot basis.

Hartless said the company believes most of the remaining customers already contacted are likely to buy one or more of the products on a recurring or paid pilot basis. He added that Marchex is focused on accelerating presentations to a majority of its top customers as the anticipated Archenia closing approaches.

In response to an analyst question, Horowitz said the company has seen opportunities for some new product adoption to potentially double revenue on a per-customer basis. He said management’s intent is to sell bundled solutions broadly across the customer base, which he said could expand revenue opportunities and improve customer retention.

Management discusses expenses and capital allocation

During the question-and-answer session, Michael Latimore of Northland Capital Markets asked whether the higher second-quarter adjusted EBITDA guidance was largely driven by operating expense reductions. Horowitz said the improvement reflects a combination of expected sales acceleration, sequential revenue growth and operating efficiencies. He said that, at first-quarter revenue levels, operating expenses could decline in the “5% plus range.”

Ross Koller of Koller Capital asked how Marchex plans to reach the rest of its top 100 customers. Horowitz said the company began by targeting specific customers and verticals, including auto and home services, where management believed bundled offerings addressed common pain points. He said the company’s experience so far supports management’s belief that the combined business has a $100 million revenue opportunity.

On capital allocation, Horowitz said Marchex is focused first on driving organic growth and expanding profitability. He noted that the company is a low-capital-expenditure business, has “meaningful tax shields” and has an existing 3 million-share buyback authorization. He said higher cash generation would give the company flexibility as it evaluates the best use of capital.

About Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Marchex, Inc (NASDAQ: MCHX) operates a call data and analytics platform designed to help businesses measure and optimize customer interactions. The company's core services include call tracking, conversational analytics and performance marketing solutions that attribute phone calls to specific advertising campaigns. By capturing and analyzing voice interactions, Marchex enables advertisers, agencies and brands to gain actionable insights into caller intent, marketing ROI and customer behavior.

Through its suite of technologies, Marchex offers real-time call monitoring, keyword spotting and AI-driven transcription to surface trends and conversion signals from inbound calls.

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