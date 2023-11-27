Marchex Inc - Class B (MCHX) Price Target Increased by 30.00% to 3.32

The average one-year price target for Marchex Inc - Class B (NASDAQ:MCHX) has been revised to 3.32 / share. This is an increase of 30.00% from the prior estimate of 2.55 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.52 to a high of 4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 116.67% from the latest reported closing price of 1.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marchex Inc - Class B. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCHX is 0.12%, a decrease of 3.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.62% to 23,239K shares. The put/call ratio of MCHX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Edenbrook Capital holds 14,535K shares representing 34.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

B. Riley Financial holds 2,043K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,046K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCHX by 10.57% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,830K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,843K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCHX by 19.66% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 636K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 646K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCHX by 31.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 547K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marchex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marchex Inc. provides solutions that help companies drive more calls, understand what happens on those calls, and convert more of those callers into customers. Its actionable intelligence strengthens the connection between companies and their customers, bridging the physical and digital world, to help brands maximize their marketing investments and operating efficiencies to acquire the best customers.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.