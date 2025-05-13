MARCHEX Earnings Results: $MCHX Reports Quarterly Earnings

MARCHEX ($MCHX) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, missing estimates of -$0.02 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $11,400,000, missing estimates of $12,158,400 by $-758,400.

MARCHEX Insider Trading Activity

MARCHEX insiders have traded $MCHX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCHX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWIN A MILLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 111,358 shares for an estimated $192,530 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CAPITAL, LLC EDENBROOK has made 3 purchases buying 102,475 shares for an estimated $177,829 and 0 sales.

MARCHEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of MARCHEX stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

