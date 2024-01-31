March SRW Wheat Pushed Back Below $6

After a strong Tuesday grain session, the wheat market is fading back by 1-2% for Wednesday’s midday. That has the March SRW contract back below the round number $6 mark. KC HRW futures are down by 9 ¼ to 11 ½ cents so far. Spring wheat futures are under the $7 mark with midday losses of 8 to 9 ¼ cents.

The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange reported Argentina’s 23/24 wheat harvest finished with 15.1 MMT. That was 3 MMT below the initial forecasts at the start of the season, but was a 24% recovery from the 22/23 drought afflicted crop.

USDA’s Ag Attache raised the projected 23/24 wheat export to 17.7 MMT for Ukraine. That’s a 3% increase from 22/23 and stands 26% above the official WAOB figure - citing a large export program for the month of December and increased export capacity via both the Danube river and via Romanian ports.

The Philippines issued two international wheat tenders for 40-50k MT of feed wheat. Trade sources indicate a South Korean mill bought 86 thousand MT of US origin wheat consisting of several different classes.

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.93 1/2, down 12 cents,

May 24 CBOT Wheat is at $6.03 3/4, down 11 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat is at $6.19 1/4, down 11 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat is at $6.90 1/2, down 9 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.