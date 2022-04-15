March soybean crush at 181.759 million bushels, below average estimate

NOTE: For a table detailing NOPA data by region, see Eikon page 0#SEED-US-STAT

CHICAGO, April 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush rose in March to the highest level on record for the third month of the year, while stocks of soybean oil fell to the lowest since November, according to National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) data released on Friday.

NOPA members crushed 181.759 million bushels of soybeans last month, up 10.1% from the February crush of 165.057 million bushels and up 2.1% from the 177.984 million bushels processed in March 2021. It was the largest March crush on record among NOPA members.

The crush had been expected to rise to 181.991 million bushels, according to the average of estimates from nine analysts. Estimates ranged from 179.200 million to 186.000 million bushels, with a median of 181.558 million bushels.

Soy processors had ample supplies of soybeans on hand to crush last month, taking advantage of good margins and strong demand for processed soymeal, analysts said. Many processors also chose to keep crush rates high ahead of spring maintenance downtime expected in the coming weeks and months, they said.

NOPA said soyoil supplies among its members as of March 31 were 1.908 billion lbs. The stocks were down 7.3% from the 22-month high of 2.059 billion lbs at the end of February and up 7.7% from stocks totaling 1.771 billion lbs at the end of March 2021.

Soyoil supplies at the end of March were expected to have risen to 2.072 billion pounds, according to the average of estimates gathered from eight analysts. Estimates ranged from 1.960 billion to 2.144 billion, with a median of 2.077 billion.

