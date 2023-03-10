March projections not grounds for stable rates, says MPC's Tyrowicz

March 10, 2023 — 09:50 am EST

WARSAW, March 10 (Reuters) - The latest inflation projections from Poland's central bank do not give grounds to leave rates unchanged, Monetary Policy Council (MPC) member Joanna Tyrowicz said on Friday.

Tyrowicz, one of the MPC's most hawkish members, also said that if the main rate was raised to 7.0% it would not be enough to bring inflation back to target within the monetary policy horizon.

According to the National Bank of Poland's latest inflation report, price growth will return to its target range of 1.5-3.5% in 2025.

"Does such a projection justify leaving interest rates unchanged? In my opinion it doesn't," she was quoted as saying by state-run news agency PAP during a meeting at the Warsaw School of Economics.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect the main interest rate to remain stable at 6.75% until the end of 2023. On Thursday, Governor Adam Glapinski said he hoped that it would be possible to cut rates in the fourth quarter.

"At the moment... I consider it irresponsible to discuss interest rate cuts," PAP quoted Tyrowicz as saying.

