March Kicks Off with Retail Earnings, Economic Data

As we switch months, there will be plenty of economic data to unpack, particularly on Tuesday. There will be several corporate earnings reports, too, from names such as Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), Dollar Tree (DLTR), First Solar (FSLR), Kohl's (KSS), Kroger (KR) Lowe's (LOW), Nio (NIO), Macy's (M), Novavax (NVAX), Nordstrom (JWN), Salesforce.com (CRM), and Workday (WDAY).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, Feb. 27 will bring durable goods orders, core durable goods orders, and pending home sales data.

Tuesday, Feb. 28, the Goods Trade Balance, the Case-Shiller U.S. home price index, the consumer confidence index, and the Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) are due out.

The ISM manufacturing index and construction spending are on tap Wednesday, Mar. 1.

The usual round of initial and continuing jobless claims is set for Thursday, Mar. 2.

Friday, Mar. 3, the ISM non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index, otherwise known as the services index, is scheduled.

