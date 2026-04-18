March Inflation Hit 3.3% -- Here's What That Might Mean for Your Social Security Check in 2027

Key Points

March's inflation rate was higher than Social Security's 2026 COLA.

The annual COLA is based on inflation during the third quarter of each year.

Much of the current inflation is caused by a sharp jump in energy costs.

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If you've stopped by a gas station over the past six weeks or so, you've noticed just how much gas prices have jumped up. It's a nationwide issue, and it's reflected in the inflation numbers, too. In March, inflation jumped up 0.9% from last year to 3.3%.

Any inflation that outpaces the annual Social Security cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) cuts into Social Security recipients' purchasing power, and that's what's happening now. The 3.3% inflation figures are 0.5% higher than 2.8% boost recipients received to start the year.

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Social Security can't retroactively adjust 2026's COLA to help retirees fight the rising inflation, but there are implications for 2027's COLA if it continues on this path.

How Social Security sets the COLA each year

To determine the annual COLA, the Social Security Administration (SSA) looks at a specific index, called the CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). There are differences between it and the general CPI used as the official inflation number, but there is a ton of overlap. Both look at the prices of goods and services like housing, food, transportation, clothing, and energy.

The SSA considers the average CPI-W for July, August, and September (Q3), compares it to the previous year's Q3 average, and then sets the upcoming COLA to that increase. For example, the average in 2025 was 2.8% higher than 2024's average, which is why the COLA was 2.8% to begin this year. If the CPI-W average is lower than the previous year, there's no COLA, but benefits are never reduced.

What could Social Security's 2027 COLA look like?

There's no telling when the current Iran conflict will end or when energy prices will begin to decline (assuming they do). If we assume it continues through at least the third quarter of this year, higher inflation would mean Social Security recipients could expect a higher COLA than they received in 2026.

If it were to stay at 3.3% during Q3, the 2027 COLA would be 3.3%, or a $3.30 per $100 in benefits. If someone's benefit is $2,000 right now, it'd be $2,066 beginning in January 2027.

Energy prices are driving much of the inflation right now, but who knows if that'll be the case in Q3. It could be another good or service, or nothing at all. Until the official inflation numbers come in, we can only estimate what the actual 2027 COLA will be. Social Security announces the official COLA every October.

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