March Index Scorecard: Crypto and Energy Lead the Way

The NASDAQ Ethereum Index (NQETHS) was the best performer last month, up 17.9%, while the best non-crypto performer was the Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum Index (DWEN) with a gain of 12.2%. The NASDAQ OMX Wind Index (GRNWIND) was the worst performer, down -7.5%.
Overall performance among the 99 indexes tracked was broadly positive this month, up 1.8% on average. 66 indexes had positive performance for the month.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Contact Us for More Information
Index Licensing