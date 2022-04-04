Indexes Research and Insights

March Index Scorecard: Crypto and Energy Lead the Way

The NASDAQ Ethereum Index (NQETHS) was the best performer last month, up 17.9%, while the best non-crypto performer was the Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum Index (DWEN) with a gain of 12.2%. The NASDAQ OMX Wind Index (GRNWIND) was the worst performer, down -7.5%.

Overall performance among the 99 indexes tracked was broadly positive this month, up 1.8% on average. 66 indexes had positive performance for the month.

Index Monthly Performance Report March 2022

