March Index Scorecard: Crypto and Energy Lead the Way

View Full Report

The NASDAQ Ethereum Index (NQETHS) was the best performer last month, up 17.9%, while the best non-crypto performer was the Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum Index (DWEN) with a gain of 12.2%. The NASDAQ OMX Wind Index (GRNWIND) was the worst performer, down -7.5%.

Overall performance among the 99 indexes tracked was broadly positive this month, up 1.8% on average. 66 indexes had positive performance for the month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.