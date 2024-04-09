March CPI Report: A Crucial Moment for Gold Investors

Markets Braced for CPI

FXEmpire.com -

As financial markets eagerly await the upcoming March Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, there is a mix of anticipation and apprehension. This report is pivotal for understanding the current inflation status and influencing the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decisions.

March CPI Expectations

The March 2024 CPI report, scheduled for release on Wednesday, April 10 at 12:30 GMT, is anticipated to show an increase in overall inflation, ticking up to a 0.3% monthly rise compared to February’s 0.4%. Annually, inflation is expected to escalate to 3.4% from 3.2%. This slight uptick is attributed to rising energy and insurance costs. However, there’s a forecasted moderation in core inflation (excluding volatile food and energy costs), thanks to falling car and airfare prices. Analysts at Bank of America attribute this moderation partly to decreasing prices for new and used cars.

Service and Goods Inflation Trends

While goods disinflation has been a driving force in curbing inflation, analysts warn of a potential slowdown in this trend. The covid-19 pandemic’s distortions are easing, potentially reducing the impact of goods disinflation. On the services front, inflation is expected to slow but not reverse, with resilient consumer demand maintaining elevated service costs, especially in insurance and housing.

Federal Reserve Rate Cut Speculation

The CPI data’s implication on the Fed’s interest rate policy is a primary market focus. Recent stronger-than-expected inflation reports have pushed back expectations for Fed rate cuts from March to June 2024. With an ongoing debate about the likelihood of rate cuts this year, another high inflation reading could further delay rate cut expectations. Currently, the market is split on whether the Fed will reduce rates in June.

Impact on Markets

The CPI report’s outcome is likely to impact Treasury yields, US stocks, and gold prices significantly. A lower-than-expected CPI could lead to a drop in yields and a rise in stock prices. Conversely, a higher-than-expected CPI may result in increased yields and a potential fall in stock prices. Gold, however, exhibits a more complex behavior. Except for a significant CPI overestimate, gold prices are expected to find support in most scenarios. If CPI significantly exceeds expectations, gold may experience a fall due to profit-taking.

Short-Term Market Forecast

Considering the mixed signals from recent economic data and Federal Reserve officials’ statements, the market is poised for volatility post-CPI release. A crucial factor will be whether the actual CPI aligns with or deviates from the anticipated figures. For Treasury yields and US stocks, a traditional response aligned with the CPI outcome is expected. In contrast, gold prices might hold steady or even increase, barring an unexpectedly high inflation report. Therefore, traders should prepare for potential market adjustments following the CPI report, with a cautious eye on rate cut probabilities and inflation trends.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.