News & Insights

Cryptocurrencies

March CPI Is 3.2%

April 10, 2024 — 12:22 pm EDT

Written by Gary Brode for Benzinga ->

Today, we got the March Consumer Price Index (CPI) report which showed an overall increase  of 3.5% unadjusted in the last year and 0.4% vs last month. That’s above last month’s 3.2% and  expectations of 3.4%. The 0.4% monthly increase annualizes to 4.9%. The Core CPI which  excludes food and energy was up 3.8% for the last year and up .4% from last month.

Read the full story on Benzinga.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Cryptocurrencies
Benzinga
Benzinga is an innovative financial news outlet that has become the first choice for brokerages given its easy-to-integrate API suite and easy-to-consume content. Benzinga provides timely, actionable news that helps users navigate a wide breadth of equities in even the most uncertain and volatile markets, in real time.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.