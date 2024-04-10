March CPI Is 3.2%

Today, we got the March Consumer Price Index (CPI) report which showed an overall increase of 3.5% unadjusted in the last year and 0.4% vs last month. That’s above last month’s 3.2% and expectations of 3.4%. The 0.4% monthly increase annualizes to 4.9%. The Core CPI which excludes food and energy was up 3.8% for the last year and up .4% from last month.

