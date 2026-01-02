Marc Metrick Steps Down As CEO; Richard Baker Assumes Dual Role At Saks Global

(RTTNews) - After nearly three decades with Saks, Marc Metrick has announced that he will be stepping down as Chief Executive Officer to pursue new opportunities. In light of this transition, Saks Global has confirmed that Richard Baker, the company's Executive Chairman, has assumed the role of CEO while continuing to serve as Executive Chairman.

Baker will oversee Saks Global's luxury retail operations and work closely with the management team to drive the company's transformation, focusing on delivering exceptional products, elevated experiences, and highly personalized service to meet the evolving demands of luxury consumers.

