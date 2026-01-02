Markets

Marc Metrick Steps Down As CEO; Richard Baker Assumes Dual Role At Saks Global

January 02, 2026 — 10:32 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - After nearly three decades with Saks, Marc Metrick has announced that he will be stepping down as Chief Executive Officer to pursue new opportunities. In light of this transition, Saks Global has confirmed that Richard Baker, the company's Executive Chairman, has assumed the role of CEO while continuing to serve as Executive Chairman.

Baker will oversee Saks Global's luxury retail operations and work closely with the management team to drive the company's transformation, focusing on delivering exceptional products, elevated experiences, and highly personalized service to meet the evolving demands of luxury consumers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.