Marc Andreessen, Kelly Kramer Named Directors on Coinbase Board

Tech venture capitalist Marc Andreessen and Cisco veteran Kelly Kramer were named to the Coinbase board of directors as full members, the cryptocurrency exchange said Wednesday.

Andreessen, who previously served as a “board observer” will now have a say in Coinbase’s operations as a full director. So will Kramer, the new chair of the board’s audit and compliance committee. She replaces previous audit chief Chris Dodds.

The boardroom shakeup beefs up Coinbase’s board with faces old and new. Andreessen’s VC firm, AndreessenHorowitz, first invested in Coinbase in 2013. Kramer, who is only Coinbase’s second female director, has run Cisco’s financials for the past six years. She also sits on Snowflake’s board.

The composition of Coinbase’s board could take on heightened importance should the company choose to pursue its reported consideration of a public offering. Tech-heavy stock exchange Nasdaq is pushing its listed companies to increase boardroom diversity.

Coinbase is hiring aggressively across the working ranks – partly to patch recent employee attrition. Its C-suite positions are also on the rise.

